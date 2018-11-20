Lock Her Up! The Blackest Reactions To Ivanka Trump’s Email Scandal

Here we go. Another example of what’s good for the goose is not good for the gander in Trump land. Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business and it is sweet irony considering how there were calls to lock up Hillary Clinton for doing the same thing.

According to CNN.com, Ivanka “used her personal account to email Cabinet officials, White House aides and assistants. The Presidential Records Act requires all official White House communications and records be preserved.”

Austin Evers, the executive director of American Oversight, said, “The president’s family is not above the law, and there are serious questions that Congress should immediately investigate. Did Ivanka Trump turn over all of her emails for preservation as required by law? Was she sending classified information over a private system?”

Obviously Twitter is having a ball with this one. See some of the most hilarious and Blackest reactions below.

1.

I don't give a damn if #IvankasEmails is full of grocery list democrats better pursue just as hard as republicans did Hillary emails #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/YaIFYr85ij — 🌊 jOHn SNow MiStreSs 🌊 (@ncforlife34) November 20, 2018

2.

Me waiting to see if certain news outlets cover Ivanka's emails the way they did Hillary's. #IvankasEmails pic.twitter.com/8AoiOtymur — A'shanti F. Gholar (@AshantiGholar) November 20, 2018

3.

Congressional hearings please! She needs to sit in that chair for at least 11 hours! #IvankasEmails https://t.co/F7JN6GocaT — Nichola Blair (@ToriRob11) November 20, 2018

4.

5.

#IvankasEmails Me searching for the #MAGAts and looking to see what they have to say now pic.twitter.com/fD1ILjUSF5 — Ambrosia (@Ambrosia4Greeks) November 20, 2018

6.

7.

Ivanka Trump has been busted for using a personal email account for hundreds of emails about Govt. business #LockHerUp right? pic.twitter.com/RKvaM1L0xD — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) November 20, 2018

8.

9.

Karma’s a bitch…isn’t it @IvankaTrump. Good thing for us is..you will not hear any chanting #LockHerUp at Democrat rallies because unlike your racist and sexist father @realDonaldTrump, DEMS have this thing called decency. pic.twitter.com/BuLRkF1Bt1 — RatchetQueens.com (@ratchetqueens1) November 20, 2018

10.

