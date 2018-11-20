CLOSE
Lock Her Up! The Blackest Reactions To Ivanka Trump’s Email Scandal

Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, New York

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Here we go. Another example of what’s good for the goose is not good for the gander in Trump land. Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business and it is sweet irony considering how there were calls to lock up Hillary Clinton for doing the same thing.

According to CNN.com, Ivanka used her personal account to email Cabinet officials, White House aides and assistants. The Presidential Records Act requires all official White House communications and records be preserved.”

Austin Evers, the executive director of American Oversight, said, “The president’s family is not above the law, and there are serious questions that Congress should immediately investigate. Did Ivanka Trump turn over all of her emails for preservation as required by law? Was she sending classified information over a private system?”

Obviously Twitter is having a ball with this one. See some of the most hilarious and Blackest reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

 

