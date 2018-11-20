The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to part ways with JR Smith.
Earlier this month, the 33-year-old shooting guard spoke out about the team not wanting him, “It’s hard to be somewhere where you know they don’t want you here,” Smith said.
The Cavs said in their statement Tuesday, “They are working with JR and his representation regarding his future. The organization wishes JR and his family well and appreciates and thanks him for his contributions in the community, to the team and his role in the 2016 NBA Championship.”
Smith signed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Cavs following the 2016 championship win.
Source: ESPN
Cleveland Cavaliers Announce JR Smith Is Off The Team was originally published on wzakcleveland.com