Oh No! Actor and Activist Robert DeNiro and his wife, Grace Hightower, are reportedly parting ways after 20 years of marriage!

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, The 75-year-old actor and his 63-year-old wife no longer live together and plan to announce their separation publicly soon. The couple married in 1997, split in 1999, and renewed their vows in 2004.

Robert De Niro & Wife Split!!!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

