Heartbreaking: Watch Faith Evans Sing “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” At Kim Porter’s Funeral [VIDEO]

Kim Porter was laid to rest Saturday

2018 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

It feels like the world has been mourning Kim Porter since her tragic passing on November 15th. From Diddy to her son Quincy Brown, friends and more have all paid their respects to the model and actress.

At her home going service on Saturday in Columbus, Georgia, Faith Evans was asked to sing “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” and delivered with every single note, appearing just as heartbroken as everyone else in attendance.

More than 2,500 people were outside the church. Diddy and Quincy eulogized Porter who was laid to rest next to her mother, Sarah L. Porter who died in 2014. Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim and Mase were also among the celebrities in attendance as Yolanda Adams and the Spencer High School All Class Reunion Choir also had musical tributes.

“As I reflect on my time with my beautiful daughter, I treasure the last few years I spent living in Los Angeles to be with Kim and the children,” her father, Jake, said in a press release Friday. “It was a blessing to be able to have that special bond with all my grandchildren and experience their day to day life and activities.l Kim was a great mom and her spirit continues to radiate through her children.”

Heartbreaking: Watch Faith Evans Sing “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” At Kim Porter’s Funeral [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

comments – add yours
Photos
