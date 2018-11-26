CLOSE
On December 9th, Marvin Sapp will be celebrated at Urban One Honors with the “Inspirational Impact” Award. After parting ways with the legendary Gospel group Commissioned, Sapp released his debut self-titled album in 1996. However, Sapp would receive his first mainstream success with is 2008 album “Thirsty” and the song that would change his career.

Along with his music career, Sapp is the senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church as well as Bishop over Global United Fellowship North Central Providence.

Sapp’s significant contributions to the world of Gospel music will be put on display so make sure you join us on this special occasion.

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Join Us In Celebrating Marvin Sapp At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C! was originally published on mymajicdc.com

