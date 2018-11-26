CLOSE
GM is slashing 14,700 Factory and Office Jobs

This can’t be good! According to news reports, General Motors has some big job cuts coming. General Motors will lay off 14,700 factories and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles, according to http://www.nbc41.com.

According to the breakdown, about 8,100 white-collar workers and about 6,000 factory workers could lose jobs. One positive thing is that some of the factory workers could transfer to truck plants. Some will take buyouts and some will be simply laid off.  Most of the affected factories build cars that won’t be sold in the U.S. after next year.

 

