” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/108837277.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=193&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/108837277.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=659&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2390627″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/108837277.jpg?w=193&quality=80&strip=all alt=”ESPN Magazine ‘NEXT’ Party – Red Carpet” width=”193″ height=”300″ /> Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Shaunie O’Neal is steady building her empire. This chick has beauty and brains. The ex-wife of NBA baller Shaquille O’Neal shows no signs of slowing down.

We already know the mother of 5 is the executive producer behind the hit VH1 show, Basketball Wives. She gave us a look last season on how she was kicking off her new venture into the legal marijuana business. Now, she is expanding her title into real estate investor. Shaunie shared this post on her social media:

The caption read: “A big thank you to my show stopping #Real Estate and #MortgageTeam. I teamed up with one of best friends @kimberlirussell , Richmond Kodua and Joshua Willis for my first win. This is just another step to me creating a generational empire for my family. #onealknowsrealestate I’ve set a goal for how many income properties I want to own in the next 5yrs. This team is going to continue to help me make it happen. I do it all for my 5 heartbeats #mykidsmotivateme #thankful #grateful#improudofUS

We can make more money together than separate people! ”

Congrats Shaunie!! Keep making your money girl.

Shaunie O’Neal Getting All The Coins! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: