CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Reveals Offset’s Solo Album Release Date

0 reads
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

” data-medium-file=”https://roneindyhiphop.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/1509203026442.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://roneindyhiphop.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/1509203026442.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-full wp-image-2540696″ src=”https://roneindyhiphop.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/1509203026442.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Takeoff and Quavo released solo projects earlier this year and now fans are patiently waiting for Offset’s solo project which according to Cardi B is officially dropping on December 14th.

Cardi B confirmed the release date while lusting over her hubby on Instagram as she posted a video of Offset dancing with the caption reading “Fine ass I’ll suck ya dick right thruu this phone….hubby album coming 12-14”  See the video below:

Plus, if that’s not enough, Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB, Lil Duval and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

RELATED: Migos To Perform at Santa Slam 2018

RELATED: Takeoff Releases New Solo Album “The Last Rocket” [LISTEN]

RELATED: Takeoff Drops Video For New Solo Single, “The Last Memory” [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Cardi B Reveals Offset’s Solo Album Release Date was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close