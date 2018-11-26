CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade

0 reads
Leave a comment

Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day Parade. Aliza Kantor had a spot directly behind Tisdale during her performance and made the most of her 15 seconds on the TV screen. Kantor proceeded to perform a crisp Milly Rock and more and if you missed it on the screen, social media took the time point out the show-stealing performance.

The dancing was great enough that Tisdale herself caught wind of it and commented on Twitter.

RELATED: Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

RELATED: Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The Thanksgiving Conversation

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade was originally published on www.kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close