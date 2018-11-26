CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Says She Was High On Ecstasy When She Did Her Sex Tape & Got Married

Ummm say what Kim??

Kim Kardashian says her jaw was shaking while she filmed her infamous sex tape with Ray J, but it’s not what you think … she was rollin’ on X.

Scott Disick pulled it out of her during a convo on ‘KUWTK’. The mother of 3 — who is now super straight-laced — recalled how she used the drug during her sex scene and during her first wedding … the one to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

So, to hear her tell it, those were the only 2 times she did the drug — “I did ecstasy once and I got married … I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

