” data-medium-file=”https://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14635210824265.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=236&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14635210824265.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=805&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-4563366″ src=”https://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14635210824265.jpg?w=805&quality=80&strip=all alt=”De Grisogono Party – The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival” width=”805″ height=”1024″ /> Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Ummm say what Kim??

via: TMZ

Kim Kardashian says her jaw was shaking while she filmed her infamous sex tape with Ray J, but it’s not what you think … she was rollin’ on X.

Scott Disick pulled it out of her during a convo on ‘KUWTK’. The mother of 3 — who is now super straight-laced — recalled how she used the drug during her sex scene and during her first wedding … the one to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

So, to hear her tell it, those were the only 2 times she did the drug — “I did ecstasy once and I got married … I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Kim Kardashian Says She Was High On Ecstasy When She Did Her Sex Tape & Got Married was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: