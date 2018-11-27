RIHANNA: Frequent Contact With Chris Brown

Believe it or not, Rihanna and Chris Brown are in constant contact.

Her followers expressed dismay when Chris Brown dropped a flushed-face emoji on her topless Instagram post. She replied to Breezy in an Instagram Story with a Bible verse. (quote) “There may be times when it seems that you cannot go forward, but at least you do not have to go backward.”

An inside source told Us Weekly that this interaction is nothing new. (quote) “Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact. There is a lot of history between them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Shocking that she’s in contact with Chris but basically ghosted Drake .

. Just lost a little respect for RiRi, though I generally love everything she does.

Her thirst trap successfully trapped a thirsty Breezy.

It’s been five years since she left him for good…

…and nearly 10 since his arrest for domestic violence on the eve of the Grammys. At the time of his arrest, Breezy was only 19 years old and Rihanna was 20.

