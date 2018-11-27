DL’s Top 10 Ways To Boost His Fertility

Are you trying to have a baby? If so there are a few simple things you can do to help boost your man’s fertility. One thing you can have him do is take some ginseng and exercise more. You can also try a different lube, the one you have may be killing his sperm. Hear the rest in the audio above!

