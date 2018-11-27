DL’s GED Section: ‘Your Pastor Wants To Be A Kite’

There’s a video of a pastor “zip lining” over his congregation and DL says this reinforces his idea that people are “very loud about things that don’t matter and not loud enough about things that do.” A number of churches are silent on the injustices going on in the world today and DL says that’s why more and more people are less inclined to be religious.

