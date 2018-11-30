CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors

1 reads
Leave a comment

U1 Honors Brandy

Brandy has wowed crowds all over the world with her amazing vocal talents. Her First album “Brandy,” went on to sell over six million copies worldwide, and produced three top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby.”

Her role on the UPN hit show “Moesha” was the most-watched show on the network and was a huge impact on young black women who tuned in to watch the program.

Norwood has sold over 30 million records worldwide making her one of the best selling female artists of all time. Her Duet “The Boy His Mine” is also one of the longest-running number one songs in the United States, and is one of the best selling duets of all time.

Brandy is a Multi-Time American Music Award & Billboard Award winner and Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at The Anthem, Brandy will receive the Cathy Hughes Excellence Award at Urban One Honors!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close