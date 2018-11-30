Jazzy Report: Millennials Are Moving Home

Millennials are more likely to live at home with their parents than any other living arrangement. Studies show that one third of young adults have moved back in with their parents to save money. This living arrangement has caused the young adults to be depressed and is making their parents miserable.

