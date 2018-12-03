That Girl Lay Lay On Success: “I Haven’t Mastered Anything Yet, But For An 11-Year Old, I’m Doing Great!” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 12.03.18
That Girl Lay Lay is a star.

She already went viral last year when she flexed her freestyle skills on camera and then things took off like a rocket. She became the youngest female rapper ever signed to a label when Empire came calling, released an album titled The Cheat Code and appeared on Ellen! But the Houston native feels like she’s done pretty good — for an 11-year-old.

The rapper hit The Madd Hatta Morning Show to breakdown her deal with Empire, her time spent on Ellen and of course, had to drop a freestyle because she felt like people hadn’t heard it yet.

On mastery:

“I will say that I haven’t mastered anything yet. I will say for an 11-year-old I’m doing great but when I turn like 20 or 18 or something I can say I mastered it. I been doing it for so long but you still kinda need to practice. Right now I’d say I’m best at making you laugh, best at looking great and … dancing!”

On rapping:

“I picked it up from my dad. He influenced me to start rapping and when I was younger, he’d rap to me and I’d pick it up. Or he’d take me to the studio and I’d pick it up but I’ve always wrote my own lyrics. I don’t have a ghostwriter cause I don’t know what they gonna write, yanno. If they write I’m hopping out the Lamborghini, that ain’t true cause we all know I’m hopping out the Mercedes!”

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube.

That Girl Lay Lay On Success: "I Haven't Mastered Anything Yet, But For An 11-Year Old, I'm Doing Great!" [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

