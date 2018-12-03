That Girl Lay Lay On Success: “I Haven’t Mastered Anything Yet, But For An 11-Year Old, I’m Doing Great!” [EXCLUSIVE]

That Girl Lay Lay is a star.

She already went viral last year when she flexed her freestyle skills on camera and then things took off like a rocket. She became the youngest female rapper ever signed to a label when Empire came calling, released an album titled The Cheat Code and appeared on Ellen! But the Houston native feels like she’s done pretty good — for an 11-year-old.

The rapper hit The Madd Hatta Morning Show to breakdown her deal with Empire, her time spent on Ellen and of course, had to drop a freestyle because she felt like people hadn’t heard it yet.

On mastery:

“I will say that I haven’t mastered anything yet. I will say for an 11-year-old I’m doing great but when I turn like 20 or 18 or something I can say I mastered it. I been doing it for so long but you still kinda need to practice. Right now I’d say I’m best at making you laugh, best at looking great and … dancing!”

On rapping:

“I picked it up from my dad. He influenced me to start rapping and when I was younger, he’d rap to me and I’d pick it up. Or he’d take me to the studio and I’d pick it up but I’ve always wrote my own lyrics. I don’t have a ghostwriter cause I don’t know what they gonna write, yanno. If they write I’m hopping out the Lamborghini, that ain’t true cause we all know I’m hopping out the Mercedes!”

