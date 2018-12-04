Lil Wayne is about to hit the road again. Weezy has teamed up with TIDAL for the “I Ain’t $hit Without You Tour.” Check out his announcement below:

In the video message, which was released on Monday, Wayne says, ” “I wanna say I appreciate you and thank you. I’m teaming up with TIDAL to show you just how much I appreciate you, so with that said I’m stoked to announce my motherf**kin’ I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour.”

No Word on when the tour kicks off. Will you purchase a ticket?

Lil Wayne Announces New Tour!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

Also On 100.3: