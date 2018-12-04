CLOSE
Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying To Help

Good Samaritan Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed after trying to aid the killer couple who she believed was homeless and needed help feeding their baby.

Close-Up Of Cordon Tape At Park

Source: Sujata Jana / EyeEm / Getty

A Baltimore family is reeling after their loved one was killed by a homeless panhandling couple she believed she was helping.

According to PIX 11 News, Baltimore Police are looking for the suspects they believe stabbed Good Samaritan Jacquelyn Smith after the 54-year-old tried to help the unknown assailants.

Authorities said that on Friday night after celebrating their daughter’s 28th birthday, Smith’s husband was driving when they noticed a young woman on the side of the street, holding what they believed was a baby, asking the Smiths to “help me feed my baby.”

Smith, who was in the passenger seat, rolled down the window to give the woman money. But as she did that, a man—described to be 30-years old, 6 feet tall with a goatee—approached the car, to what the passengers may have believed was to thank her.

But that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Instead, the man tried to grab Smith’s wallet, which led to a struggle resulting in Smith being stabbed in the chest.

“This girl actually said, ‘God bless you’ ” after the man stabbed Jacquelyn, Keith Smith told the Baltimore Sun.

Mr. Smith rushed his wife to John’s Hopkins Hospital where she sadly died two hours later.

The Baltimore Sun wrote that the city’s mayor Catherine Pugh had a lunch with Mr. Smith and later publicly acknowledged his wife’s tragic murder.

“You’ve got people who’ve got warm hearts who want to roll down their windows and give to people. This incident that occurred this past weekend is unconscionable,” Pugh said.

Local police are still looking for the killer couple and admitted that they currently don’t have any leads.

“They’re using this ruse as panhandlers to get the attention of their would-be victims,” interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said, adding, “we also want to caution the public about engaging with panhandlers and recognizing that not all of them have honest intent. Not all of them have real need.”

Jacqueline, a mother and engineer, was described as a “sweet lady.”

“I’m just really sorry to see this because she didn’t deserve that,” fellow church member Tandra Ridgley told the newspaper. “The church — we’re just really heartbroken about it.

“She was genuinely a sweet lady, she really was, and very encouraging,” she continued. “When my mother passed, she would always tell me, ‘Hang in there.’ ”

 For Jacqueline’s husband, this loss is beyond devastating. 

“My wife was my life,” Smith said.

If you have leads to Smith’s death please call Baltimore Police at (410) 396-2100 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Remember, you can always stay anonymous.

Photos
