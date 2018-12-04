People online have been defending Kareem Hunt‘s actions but Russ can’t find a way to make hitting a woman okay. The woman that he assaulted allegedly assaulted him first, called him the N-word, and refused to leave him alone. And for some that’s reason enough for him to hit her the way that he did, but not to Russ. What do you think? Share in the comments.

#RussRant: It’s Never Okay To Hit A Woman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

