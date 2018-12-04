Jazzy Report: A New Database Will Track When Police Use Deadly Force

A new database will track when police officers use deadly force. DL says, “it’s about time!” The catalog will track when an officer uses deadly force as well as on whom. It will keep track of gender, age, ethnicity and other identifying factors. But, there is one little limitation. Officers are not required to report their incidents to this database.

