The student will be disciplined according to school policy.

A student at Toll Gate Middle School in Pickerington was removed from school Tuesday when they found his “hit list.”

The list had multiple student names the student plan on harming. A spokesperson for the Pickerington Local School District said the student was removed from school when this was made awarded to staff. Parents of the students on the list were also contacted by the spokesperson.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter. Right now the school district doesn’t see a credible threat to any students.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Middle School Student Removed After Showing Hit List was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com