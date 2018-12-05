Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This One Thing Up

Sherri Shepherd is following in Mo’Nique’s footsteps when it comes to upping her weight loss game.
The former co-host of The View is out there showing off her snatched waist after losing 25 pounds giving up this simple thing….SUGAR!
“Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree … can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel. Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused … patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.
Adding, “I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs. This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. – It feels so good to feel.”
Sherri also emphasized that her progress is also die to the popular Keto diet, which People noted is a way of eating that focuses on high.
“I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25 lbs.,” the 51-year-old stressed.
“This is not a fad — it’s my life that is at stake. It feels so good to feel #good.”
Here she is this summer, praising Keto’s weight-loss benefits:
Throughout the years, Shepherd has been very open about being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes back in 2007. She told USA Today in 2013 that learning she had the disease saved her life.
“If I didn’t have diabetes, I would probably be at the International House of Pancakes eating a stack of pancakes with butter and syrup,” Shepherd said.
“I learned how to eat. I learned how to get rid of the white foods — the pasta, pancakes, cereal, anything loaded with sugar.”
We are more than happy that Sherri is living her best life at her best weight.
