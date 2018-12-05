CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture And She’s Adorable! [PHOTO]

69 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B

Source: Ryan Muir / The FADER

Cardi B is either moving on or embracing a brand new kind of love.

The rapper after much anticipation finally shared the first photo of her daughter Kulture on Instagram Wednesday. The post comes hours after her bombshell video that she and husband Offset are splitting up.

Baby Kulture is so precious!

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

In a video last night, Cardi took time to update fans on her relationship with Offset and it literally shut social media down for a moment.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” the video starts. “And … I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and really good business partners and you know, he’s always someone I run to and talk to and we got a lot of love for each other,” she said.

“BUT, things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobodies fault, I guess we grew out of love but, we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it may take time to get a divorce but I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and … yeah.”

RELATED: Cardi B Says She And Offset Aren’t Together Anymore 

RELATED: Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven Figure Pay Day To Share First Photo Of Baby Kulture

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style
16 photos

 

The Latest:

Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture And She’s Adorable! [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close