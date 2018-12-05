Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture And She’s Adorable! [PHOTO]

Cardi B is either moving on or embracing a brand new kind of love.

The rapper after much anticipation finally shared the first photo of her daughter Kulture on Instagram Wednesday. The post comes hours after her bombshell video that she and husband Offset are splitting up.

Baby Kulture is so precious!

In a video last night, Cardi took time to update fans on her relationship with Offset and it literally shut social media down for a moment.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” the video starts. “And … I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and really good business partners and you know, he’s always someone I run to and talk to and we got a lot of love for each other,” she said.

“BUT, things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobodies fault, I guess we grew out of love but, we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it may take time to get a divorce but I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and … yeah.”

