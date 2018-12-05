Cardi B Reveals Break Up With Offset!

Awwwww Man! Is the fairy tale over? Cardi B announced her split with her husband, rapper, Offset, from The Migos. Cardi released this video below:

In the video, she does not reveal the reason behind the split but does say its not anyone’s fault and they just fell out of love.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” the video starts. “And … I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and really good business partners and you know, he’s always someone I run to and talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. BUT, things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobodies fault, I guess we grew out of love but, we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it may take time to get a divorce but I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and … yeah.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Offset responded to the video by saying, “Ya’ll won!”

Do you think they will get back together?

