CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Reveals Break Up With Offset!

Do You Think They Will Work it Out?

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Awwwww Man! Is the fairy tale over? Cardi B announced her split with her husband, rapper, Offset, from The Migos. Cardi released this video below:

 

In the video, she does not reveal the reason behind the split but does say its not anyone’s fault and they just fell out of love.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” the video starts. “And … I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and really good business partners and you know, he’s always someone I run to and talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. BUT, things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobodies fault, I guess we grew out of love but, we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it may take time to get a divorce but I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and … yeah.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Offset responded to the video by saying, “Ya’ll won!”

Do you think they will get back together?

 

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

16 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

Continue reading All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

RELATED STORY: Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven Figure Pay Day To Share First Photo Of Baby Kulture

The Latest:

Cardi B Reveals Break Up With Offset! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close