CLOSE
National
HomeNational

George W. Bush Continues His Tradition of Slipping Michelle Obama a Piece of Candy

0 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BUSH

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

WASHINGTON D.C. — It appears former President George W. Bush was prepared to greet former First Lady Michelle Obama Wednesday at his father’s funeral — with another piece of candy.

As Bush walked down the aisle to shake the hands of other attending presidents and first ladies, he reached into his pocket.

He shook the hands of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and former President Barack Obama. When he got to Michelle, he slipped her the candy, and she gave him a huge smile.

Earlier this year, a sweet moment between the two went viral when Bush handed Michelle a candy at the funeral of Sen. John McCain.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of ABC 10 Sacramento and Facebook

sam sylk web features

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

George W. Bush Continues His Tradition of Slipping Michelle Obama a Piece of Candy was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close