Neil deGrasse Tyson is the latest celeb to be accused of sexual assault. Russ doesn’t know if he’s guilty or not, but he does know that the people we see on TV aren’t always who we think they are. Tyson usually keeps a pretty low profile and stays out of trouble but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s innocent. Thousands of women are murdered every year by a man that they know, and often times their murder is the man’s first crime. The lesson here is that we never really know a person, especially celebrities that we see on TV.

#RussRant: Two Sides To Everyone was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

