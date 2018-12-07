Judge Denies Plea Of Dismissal As Russell Simmons’ Rape Case Continues

Russell Simmons has 20 days to respond to rape allegations according to The Blast.

Simmons, the founder of Def Jam who found in reputation in turmoil after rape allegations from more than a dozen females just nearly a year ago, had his recent attempts of getting a case against him thrown out denied and he now has until the end of the month to respond to the allegations.

According to the reports, the judge said his argument that the accuser did not give specific dates in her case was irrelevant since "the elements of the three claims (forcible rape, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress) do not require a date of the incident." The hearing is set for next month.

