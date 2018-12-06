Voluntary Recall for Infant Ibuprofen

Another Recall! This time it’s on select infant ibuprofen. A pharmaceutical company, Tris Pharma, INC, recalled three lots of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Suspension because the lots have been found to potentially have a higher concentration of ibuprofen, according to MyFox28Columbus.com.

The medicines can be found in CVS, Wal Mart, and Family Dollar. Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. The good thing is, they have not received any complaints so far. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 (Monday through Friday, 8:00am ET- 5:00pm PT) or via email at Customer Service Email.

