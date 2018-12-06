Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene In ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Feature Story
| 12.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Regina King, armed with her good wig, scarf and best intentions to save her family, stares in the mirror at the woman gazing back. She examines herself and the task that lie ahead.

It’s a powerful scene in Barry Jenkins screen adaptation of James Baldwin’s classic novel.

Today, Regina scored a Golden Globe nomination for best actress, adding fervor to buzz that she’ll also land an Oscar nomination.

We caught up with Regina and the cast of If Beale Street Could Talk at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of the world premiere, where she opened up about the scene that will carry her through award season.

“Every woman who I know that wear wigs, it’s not necesarily becuase they don’t like their hair or their hair isn’t long or short. It’s armor you’re putting on to do whatever you’re going to do,” she explained.

Watch her talk about it above.

If Beale Street Could Talk hits theaters December 14.

Black Panther (2018)

Golden Globes 2018: All The Black Nominees

14 photos Launch gallery

Golden Globes 2018: All The Black Nominees

Continue reading Golden Globes 2018: All The Black Nominees

Golden Globes 2018: All The Black Nominees

The 76th Golden Globes nominations are in and Black Hollywood is representing in multiple categories. Regina King landed two nominations for her roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Seven Seconds. Black Panther scored three nominations, including best picture, best original song and best original score. John David Washington, Mahersala Ali, Donald Glover and more were also nominated. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on Jan. 6.  

RELATED STORIES:

Search ‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

Search ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Picks James Baldwin Novel For Next Film

Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene In ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close