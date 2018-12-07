CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

WTFasho: A Dirty Load Of Laundry

4 reads
Leave a comment

Just when you think you’ve seen and heard every possible crazy or disgusting thing inside a Walmart, along comes an Ohio man to say, “Hold my beer.”

Robert Klimek is 53 years old, but could probably use a remedial course in potty training. He’s charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly walked into the auto care center of Walmart and defecated into a hamper where mechanics deposit their dirty uniforms.

A security guard notified police after watching the disgusting act on the store’s surveillance footage. He dropped his load, then pulled up his pants and walked into the store, where he proceeded to shop. After purchasing a couple of items, he got into his car and drove away. Police were eventually able to identify him by his license plate.

He’s pleaded not guilty and was ordered to stay out of Walmart until a pre-trial hearing in March. (Star Beacon) [Special thanks to WYBL-FM – Ashtabula, Ohio]

Fasho Thoughts:

  • As unusual as this story sounds, a quick Internet search will net a plethora of poop-related Walmart stories.
  • Who even thinks to do something like this?
  • He must have gone to the auto center because he has a leaky tailpipe.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , A , dirty , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Laundry , Load , of

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close