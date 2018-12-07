#RussRant: The Kevin Hart Situation

12.07.18
Kevin Hart and Russ are friends, and Russ doesn’t feel like he should have to give up the Oscars. He does wish that Kevin just came out and issued an apology, instead of saying that he’s not going to apologize again. Russ also recognizes that society is extremely politically correct. Social media can hurt you in the future so be careful what you post. Hopefully this doesn’t hurt his career long term.

