Oklahoma QB Murray Wins 2018 Heisman Trophy

Dwayne Haskins finished 3rd in the race for the Heisman, but he has a bright future. He had a record-breaking season with the Buckeyes and since he is returning, I think he will be back in the line-up for the Heisman next year. I felt like he didn’t get much love from the press while NYC, but his stats speak volumes. I look forward to seeing him back on the field under new coach, Ryan Day next fall.

According to Fox 28, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has won the Heisman Trophy, edging Alabama’s Tua Tagvailoa and setting up a College Football Playoff matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up.

This season, Murray stepped into the starting job at Oklahoma held by last year’s Heisman winner and first overall NFL draft pick, Baker Mayfield. Oklahoma is the first school with have Heisman-winner quarterbacks in consecutive seasons and the fifth overall with winners in back-to-back years.

Oklahoma QB Murray Wins 2018 Heisman Trophy was originally published on joycolumbus.com

