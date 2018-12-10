By 2030 about half of the worlds population of people living with diabetes won’t have access to life saving insulin. The climbing number of people who have type two diabetes is driving up the demand for insulin as well as the price. It can cost up to $900 per month for those who don’t have insurance.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Insulin Prices Are Climbing was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: