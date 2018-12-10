Eddie Murphy To Host The Oscars?

12.10.18
Who will be hosting the Oscars is still a question many people want answered. Kevin Hart stepped down after homophobic tweets from several years ago came out.

The Oscars asked him to apologize, but Kevin didn’t want to. Nearly a day later he spoke out about it and now, Eddie Murphy is allegedly being tapped for the event.

In other news, Grammy Award nominations came out and some were shocked to see Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” didn’t make the cut. Headkrack mentioned he believes that she deserved at least a nomination.

Lastly, Buju Banton was released from prison after seven years. Many compare him to Bob Marly minus some of the messaging.

See photos of Twitter reacting to Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars below.

Hosting the Oscars is a tough gig and everyone from Anne Hathaway to Seth MacFarlane were slammed for their emceeing skills — and Kevin Hart was already getting the side-eye from some Twitter users. With Oscar night scheduled for Feb. 24, 2019, Hart has nearly three months to prepare. Twitter will surely be on fire that night, what with its obligatory peanut congregation critiques. Nonetheless, it's a huge accomplishment for the Philly native. Can't a brother live? Check out the mixed reactions below.

Eddie Murphy To Host The Oscars? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
