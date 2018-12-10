CLOSE
Feature Story
The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Features All Your Favorite Reality TV Couples

Waka Flocka & Tammy Visit Music Choice

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Get ready for a glimpse inside your favorite reality TV star’s marriage/ relationship because Tammy and Waka Flocka, Lil Mo’ and Jargan, Soulja Boy and Nia, Lil’ Fizz and Tiffany Campbell, Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams will appear on WE tv’s popular show Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition.

And by the looks of the trailer, there will be some intense moment and lots of tea spilled between the couples.

Tammy can be seen yelling at Waka, accusing him of being inconsistent, which could be the root of their marital issues. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple famously broke up after Waka cheated on Tammy.

During a heated argument, Nia reveals Soulja Boy attempted to commit suicide. At another point, Fizz breaks down while admitting, “I feel like I gave up.” Is he talking about Moniece or his current boo, her former friend, Tiffany?

We didn’t think producers could top their previous marriage boot camp roster after having Momma Dee and Ernest, but in the words of Lil’ Mo, “this house is about to be so lit.”

Will you be tuned in on Jan 10th?

Photos
