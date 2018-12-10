Lincoln Ware Show Rewind 12-10-18

12.10.18
Miss the Lincoln Ware show?  No worries we’ve hit the rewind button on Lincoln’s show for Monday, December 10th!  So hit play and get caught up on what you missed on the Lincoln Ware show.

First Annual Urban One Honors Celebrate The Very Best Of All Black Everything

[caption id="attachment_3839828" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Black star power was on display in a major way during the inaugural Urban One Honors in Washington, D.C, on Sunday. The awards ceremony was the first in what was expected to become an annual tradition for the Black-owned media empire founded and still operated by Cathy Hughes, who was also one of the honorees. And rightfully so, as the Urban One Honors were developed "to acknowledge and honor individuals and/or organizations that have made extraordinary strides in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education and community service," according to Majic 102.3, one of Hughes' many radio stations that presented the event. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrNkT0PBfWw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Comedian DL Hughley hosted the ceremony that honored the following individuals: June Ambrose, Fashion Icon Award Brandy, Cathy Hughes Excellence Award Jermaine Dupri, Living Legend Award Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Public Servant Award Tom Joyner, Lifetime Achievement Award Shaun King, Social Change Agent Award Dr. Nadia Lopez, Education Maven Jade Novah, Viral Sensation Benny Pough, Record Executive of the Year Award Rotimi, Generation Next Award Marvin Sapp, Inspirational Impact Award Teyana Taylor, R&B Impact Award Doc Walker, Sports Legend Award Marvin Sapp and K-Ci of Jodeci performed and LA Reid, Da Brat, Bryan Michael Cox, Ray J, Roland Martin and Q Parker were among the presenters. Other notable names in attendance included but weren't limited to Traci Braxton, DJ Khaled, Chey Parker, Gia Peppers, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, April Ryan, Symone Sanders and Elle Varner. "Representing excellence in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education, and community service, through diligence and dedication, this inaugural class of honorees has set the bar high whilst being an exemplary catalyst for change and profound models for success," TV One said in a press release. The Urban One Honors were held at The Anthem theater in southwest Washington, but it was no coincidence the nation's capital was chosen as the location for what was set to become a yearly tradition. "There is no better place than the DMV, where history is made, to salute the best of the best in media, entertainment, sports, education, community and more," Jeff Wilson, Senior Regional Vice President, Radio One, said ahead of the event. We gathered up some of the best #UrbanOneHonors photos and videos that have flooded social media along with other pictures taken at the event. Scroll through to see your favorite stars being honored for their unbridled dedication to their respective crafts.

