Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation

Singer Jade Novah‘s amazing 2018 was capped off the Viral Sensation award at the Urban One Honors celebration. Her hilarious viral videos imitating Beyonce, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston among others have hit over a million views on various video platforms.
Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors
Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors
1. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 1 of 93
2. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 2 of 93
3. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 3 of 93
4. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 4 of 93
5. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 5 of 93
6. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 6 of 93
7. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 7 of 93
8. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 8 of 93
9. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 9 of 93
10. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 10 of 93
11. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 11 of 93
12. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 12 of 93
13. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 13 of 93
14. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 14 of 93
15. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 15 of 93
16. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 16 of 93
17. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 17 of 93
18. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 18 of 93
19. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 19 of 93
20. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 20 of 93
21. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 21 of 93
22. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 22 of 93
23. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 23 of 93
24. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 24 of 93
25. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 25 of 93
26. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 26 of 93
27. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 27 of 93
28. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 28 of 93
29. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 29 of 93
30. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 30 of 93
31. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 31 of 93
32. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 32 of 93
33. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 33 of 93
34. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 34 of 93
35. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 35 of 93
36. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 36 of 93
37. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 37 of 93
38. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 38 of 93
39. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 39 of 93
40. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 40 of 93
41. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 41 of 93
42. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 42 of 93
43. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 43 of 93
44. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 44 of 93
45. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 45 of 93
46. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 46 of 93
47. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 47 of 93
48. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 48 of 93
49. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 49 of 93
50. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 50 of 93
51. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 51 of 93
52. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 52 of 93
53. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 53 of 93
54. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 54 of 93
55. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 55 of 93
56. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 56 of 93
57. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 57 of 93
58. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 58 of 93
59. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 59 of 93
60. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 60 of 93
61. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 61 of 93
62. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 62 of 93
63. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 63 of 93
64. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 64 of 93
65. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 65 of 93
66. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 66 of 93
67. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 67 of 93
68. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 68 of 93
69. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 69 of 93
70. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 70 of 93
71. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 71 of 93
72. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 72 of 93
73. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 73 of 93
74. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 74 of 93
75. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 75 of 93
76. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 76 of 93
77. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 77 of 93
78. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 78 of 93
79. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 79 of 93
80. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 80 of 93
81. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 81 of 93
82. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 82 of 93
83. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 83 of 93
84. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 84 of 93
85. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 85 of 93
86. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 86 of 93
87. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 87 of 93
88. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 88 of 93
89. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 89 of 93
90. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 90 of 93
91. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 91 of 93
92. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 92 of 93
93. Behind The Scenes: Urban One HonorsSource:Brian Christian Photography 93 of 93
While she took home the first award of the night, Novah is more than a viral actress. We sat down with Jade to talk about her debut album “All Blue” and its success without a major label backing her. Jade was clearly emotional and excited to take home this award and we expect more big things from this future star.
More Episodes Of “Voices”
Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes
Voices At Urban One Honors: Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down The Moment He Created So So Def
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
1. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 1 of 59
2. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 2 of 59
3. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 3 of 59
4. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 4 of 59
5. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 5 of 59
6. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 6 of 59
7. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 7 of 59
8. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 8 of 59
9. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 9 of 59
10. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 10 of 59
11. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 11 of 59
12. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 12 of 59
13. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 13 of 59
14. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 14 of 59
15. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 15 of 59
16. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 16 of 59
17. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 17 of 59
18. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 18 of 59
19. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 19 of 59
20. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 20 of 59
21. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 21 of 59
22. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 22 of 59
23. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 23 of 59
24. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 24 of 59
25. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 25 of 59
26. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 26 of 59
27. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 27 of 59
28. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 28 of 59
29. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 29 of 59
30. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 30 of 59
31. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 31 of 59
32. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 32 of 59
33. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 33 of 59
34. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 34 of 59
35. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 35 of 59
36. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 36 of 59
37. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 37 of 59
38. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 38 of 59
39. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 39 of 59
40. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 40 of 59
41. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 41 of 59
42. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 42 of 59
43. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 43 of 59
44. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 44 of 59
45. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 45 of 59
46. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 46 of 59
47. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 47 of 59
48. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 48 of 59
49. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 49 of 59
50. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 50 of 59
51. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 51 of 59
52. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 52 of 59
53. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 53 of 59
54. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 54 of 59
55. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 55 of 59
56. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 56 of 59
57. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 57 of 59
58. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 58 of 59
59. Urban One Honors Red CarpetSource:Meji Ayodeji 59 of 59
Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation was originally published on mymajicdc.com