CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Anything For Selenas: Family Creates Epic Selena Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

We’ve seen some epic Christmas light displays this year, whether it be at Zoo Lights or Magical Winter Lights down in La Marque but this display as an ode to Selena is up there!

The Hinojosa Family Lights created by homeowner Beto Hinojosa and his family originally had 60,000 lights last year. This year, they’ve upped it to 100,000.

How can you create a display like Hinojosa’s? “PVC pipe, rebar, Christmas lights and you can have a show,” Hinojosa said.

As an elementary school principal, Hinojosa got the idea from one of his student’s parents who also have a drive-thru display every year. The Hinojosa Family Lights display will be sequenced to Christmas Classics, songs from the Disney movie Coco, the Baby Shark viral sensation and of course, the Tejano Queen herself, Selena Quintanilla.

RELATED:Houston Area Home Brings ‘Sicko Mode’ To Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO]

RELATED: LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This Viral Christmas Card

RELATED: WATCH: Google Celebrates Selena Quintanilla

Anything For Selenas: Family Creates Epic Selena Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close