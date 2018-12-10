CLOSE
Ty Dolla $ign Facing 15 Years Over Cocaine Possession

Jail time for Ty Dolla $ign?

According to TMZ, the singer is facing more than a decade behind bars. This, after a Georgia grand jury indicted him on several drug charges including felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

Atlanta cops busted Dolla $ign back in September ahead of a scheduled performance alongside G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert. Officers armed with drug dogs searched his entire crew which reportedly included Skrillex. They allegedly found the narcotics in the crooner’s bag.

No word yet on when Dolla $ign is due back in Fulton County court. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

