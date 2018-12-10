CLOSE
Feature Story
King Of R&BeeEEeeE: 10 R&B Singers That Give Jacquees A Run For His Money

jacquees

Source: Hot 1079

Jacquees started a massive social media storm when he proclaimed himself the R&B King of his generation. Over the weekend, he took to Instagram to hand himself the title.

“I just want to let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now,” he exclaimed. “For this generation. I understand who done came and who done did that but now it’s my time. Jacquees, the king of R&B. You just heard me say it.”

Fuck it !!!

Jacquees, whose most popular song is a cover of Ella Mai, released his debut album this year. Prior to that, he’s been known for his mixtapes and cover songs that he’s dubbed as “Quemixes”. Though he’s seen some moderate success, is peaking at #28 on the Billboard’s R&B chart good enough to call himself the king?

It seems the young newcomer ruffled a few feathers with his self appointed title. One of the notably bothered was J. Holiday, who no one has heard from since “Bed” in 2007.

J. Holiday created an Instagram video to name the real kings of R&B, Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, Chris Brown, himself and some random person we’ve never seen before. But that wasn’t the best part of his video, however. The highlight was Holiday being mistaken for a valet driver — because, why not?

Just saying! @theshaderoom #25tolife #randb

While J. Holiday does have some cuts under his belt and Jacquees has potential, neither one of these guys are close to being the king of R&B today. So, in an effort to try and settle the debate, here are 10 R&B artists that truly have the potential to reign supreme.

 

Chris Brown

TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Let’s start off with the obvious, you can’t talk about today’s successful R&B artists without putting Chris Brown in the conversation. He’s an overall performer and silently drops hits. It’s non-debateable, 1 Billion streams on Spotify do not lie.

 

Hit the flip to see who else makes our list.

King Of R&BeeEEeeE: 10 R&B Singers That Give Jacquees A Run For His Money was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
