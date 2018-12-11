CLOSE
PRINCE: 2000s Reissues

More Prince re-releases from the mid-’90s onward are coming in 2019.

Musicology3121 and Planet Earth will be out on CD and — for the first time ever — vinyl February 8th.

Musicology (from 2004) earned Prince a pair of Grammys — Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for “Musicology” and Best R&B Vocal Performance – Male for “Call My Name.” It went double-platinum

Additionally, more videos have been added to Prince’s YouTube page — which now features more than 80 titles.

 

