Never understood the rush to get bread, eggs, and milk when a storm is announced. Recently with the snow in Raleigh, NC; it was clear, everyone had the same idea at the store… bread, eggs, and milk.

Now wine and bread, I get that, but if the electricity goes out; what are you doing with the the eggs and milk? Praying they don’t spoil?

Since I was a child, that is all I heard, bread, eggs, and milk when a snow storm or hurricane is coming. In fact, these have to be the worst survival foods you could grab.

The American Red Cross recommends the following items:

Water, one gallon per person per day

Non-perishable foods (Note: eggs, bread and milk are perishable)

Flashlight

Batteries

Sanitation products

Blankets

Extra cash

Cell phone chargers

See, doesn’t that make sense?

My list is similar but with a few additives, like:

Wine

That’s it. As a kid, my mom used to always make sure the clothes and towels were clean. Which is understood, because if we are stuck in the house, let us at least be clean!

Try to grab the items you need before the next storm. This way you’re ready.

Godspeed!

Why Bread, Eggs, Milk… And Wine? was originally published on thelightnc.com