Jazmine Headley was sitting on the floor of a New York Human Resources office waiting for a daycare voucher. She had been there for several hours when she sat on the floor with her 1-year-old son. A Resources officer asked her to stand up and she refused so police were called. That’s when the “horrific” video was taken. Police were trying to rip her child from her arms as she and the baby screamed. Russ says this is exactly why we don’t trust the police. there are a good cops and bad cops and the issue is that we can’t tell who’s good and who’s bad. Police officers need to be screened heavier to hopefully end this type of violence.

#RussRant: We Can’t Tell Good Cop From Bad Cops was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

