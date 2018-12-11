We’ve been saying that we need stricter gun laws and finally it seems like someone has been listening! Lawmakers in New York have introduced a law that would require a social media screening for those looking to be licensed hand gun carriers. If there are violent, hate filled or any other alarming posts their request will be denied. This is a step in the right direction, you can learn a lot about a person from their social media!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Social Media Screening For Folks Looking To Buy Guns was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: