Congratulations to Dwight Howard! He is following the likes of many ballers like Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, that are getting into the film industry. The NBA baller has signed on to executive produce a new independent film entitled “Percy”, starring Oscar winner Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the film is based on the events from a lawsuit in 1998 where a Saskatchewan farmer speaks out against a major corporation’s genetically modified (GMO) canola found in his crop. Walken will play the farmer Percy Schmeiser. Jackson Weaver, a small town lawyer representing Percy, will be played by Zach Braff. The movie is being directed by Clark Johnson.

Howard said of the project, “In addition to executive producing the project. I plan on doing as much as I possibly can in marketing this project once it premieres so that we can get our communities to go out and support this project.”

Dwight Howard To Executive Produce A Film was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: