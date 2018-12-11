CLOSE
Loni Love Shows Off Her Man!

Awww Snap!! It looks like Loni Love is in Love! The Real talk show host and comedian showed off pics of her new boo and she is down with the swirl! Get it Loni!

Her boo is an actor by the name of James Welsh and he seems to be smitten.

There is no word on when the couple started dating but they did keep it under wraps for a while. Now she is proudly showing off her man.

Loni Love Shows Off Her Man! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

