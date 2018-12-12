Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris For The First Time [PHOTO]

CLOSE
Former “Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kenya Moore has had an amazing year. She got married to the love of her life, Marc Daly and then announced she was pregnant with a baby.

Last month, Kenya gave birth to her daughter, Brooklyn Doris and finally we get to see her cute little face.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kenya said, “I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of. She’s so perfect in so many ways. Makes 101 faces. This little angel …so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

Nevertheless, even though Kenya has everything she wants and more, it didn’t come without some scares along the way. During the pregnancy doctors were concerned about Moore having an ectopic tubal pregnancy.

She said, “There were so many scares along the way. We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

Moreover, in late October she also experienced preeclampsia, where she experienced extreme fluid retention as well as hight blood pressure.

Through it all Kenya as well as her baby girl are healthy and happy. Congratulations to Kenya Moore again and we can’t wait to see more of her family in the future.

