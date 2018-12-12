Kotex Tampons Recalled!!

Man! It seems like everything is getting recalled these days! Tampons are the latest to join the list. According to MyFox28.com, Kotex tampons are being recalled after reports of them unraveling upon removal and leaving pieces behind. In some cases, it has caused users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

Kimberly-Clark company announced a recall of it U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency. The recall is limited to tampons that were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018 and distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018.

The product can be identified by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. Any consumer with this product should stop using it immediately and call Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

