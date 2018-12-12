CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Nicki Minaj Defends Her New Boyfriend And His Criminal Past

0 reads
Leave a comment
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Nicki has a new boo…well old boo who is back in her life and he’s def no stranger to the streets.

via: TMZ

Nicki Minaj has a long history with her new boyfriend, because she first fell for him when she was a teenager — and she feels he’s changed since his checkered past. 

Sources close to Nicki tell TMZ … her first relationship with Kenneth Petty happened when she was a 16-year-old living in Queens, and she calls him one of her first loves. As they say, what’s old is new again … she’s been showing him off in pics from a romantic getaway for her 36th birthday.  

We’re told Nicki understands Kenneth has a troubled past — he’s a registered sex offender convicted of attempted rape — but she’s confident he’s matured since his time in NY state prison in the late 1990s. Nicki believes in second chances and has faith he’ll be good to her.

Interesting…. see pics of the two below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about. 😜👅 *Shania voice*

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 

Nicki Minaj Defends Her New Boyfriend And His Criminal Past was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close