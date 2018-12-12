Donald Trump decided to meet with the Democrats in the Oval Office and he ended up embarrassing himself. He threw a tantrum over the border wall. The same wall that he promised he’d make Mexico would pay for. He created an issue that didn’t exist with the border and is now acting like a toddler because the government doesn’t want to fund it.

#RussRant: Donald Trump Embarrassed Himself Again

